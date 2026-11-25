MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The participation of Kiev’s officials, who will take responsibility for making decisions, is necessary to finalize any agreements on settling the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is impossible to finalize the agreements without someone who assumes political responsibility and represents the Kiev regime," Peskov told Vesti TV news broadcaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 19 that Moscow had sent a proposal to European countries through diplomatic channels to clarify their positions on ensuring regional security. According to the head of state, Russia will then decide on the format for further dialogue.

On November 23, Peskov stated that Russia intended to initiate dialogue with the Europeans to determine the extent to which they are prepared to contribute to a peace process, rather than to the continuation of the war.

He was commenting on reports suggesting that European envoys might be willing to travel to Moscow for talks on Ukraine, provided they are guaranteed full participation in the peace process.