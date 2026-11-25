MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Ukraine is attempting to blackmail the Zaporozhye Region’s authorities over the sole power line supplying the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

"Today, the plant can only receive electricity from the Ukrainian side. And, unfortunately, we are currently receiving part of the power for the plant from Nikopol in order to keep it running, because we cannot supply it from our side. That was the agreement, but they are constantly blackmailing us. They constantly either cut off the power or say, 'we have breakdowns,' or come up with some other excuse. And we are forced to burn through a huge amount of diesel fuel to run the diesel generators, which also generate power," Balitsky said.

He noted that the amount of diesel fuel reserves used to power the Zaporozhye NPP is very large.