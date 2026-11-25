MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Wednesday's talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah were very productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I am sincerely glad to receive our friend Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei in Russia on a state visit. We have just had very productive negotiations," Putin said.

He said the talks covered the entire range of issues of Russian-Brunei cooperation in a businesslike and constructive manner. The sides also exchanged views on the pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.