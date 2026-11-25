MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Brunei have developed and continue to develop in a stable and progressive manner, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following bilateral talks.

The Russian leader noted the symbolic significance of the current visit by the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, which coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties - a milestone date marked last month, on October 1.

"Throughout this period, Russian-Bruneian relations have developed and continue to develop in a stable and progressive manner, anchored by the steadfast principles of friendship, mutual respect, consideration for each other's interests, equality, and mutual benefit," Putin emphasized.

He also noted that this is Bolkiah’s second visit to Russia this year. "We met in Kazan in June during the Russia-ASEAN summit, where we held an in-depth discussion," Putin said. "The Sultan of Brunei has visited Russia many times, traveling to a wide variety of cities - from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. I would like to stress, Your Majesty, that you are always a dear and welcome guest.".