MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah discussed progressing bilateral cooperation in defense, trade and education during talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday, according to a joint declaration signed after the meeting.

"During the state visit, the leaders exchanged views on progress in bilateral relations, particularly in trade, defense and security, education, and people-to-people ties," the declaration states.

The leaders welcomed opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation by expanding trade and investment ties. They also called on businesses in both countries to explore mutually beneficial opportunities and build closer economic relations.

Putin and Bolkiah noted the potential to expand cooperation into new areas of mutual interest, including energy and the digital economy, and called on relevant ministries, agencies and other interested parties to explore opportunities for practical cooperation.