MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has become just as toothless as the Council of Europe and the United Nations, Yevgeny Balitsky, governor of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"I have spoken with [IAEA Director General] Rafael Grossi on numerous occasions. With all due respect, I simply feel sorry for him. He is a hollow figure, he has absolutely no authority. As observers, they merely record events and pass information along somewhere. In general, the IAEA, in my view, has become just as hollow as the Council of Europe, and <...> even the UN, which today is incapable of addressing issues based on the best interests of the world’s population and the planet, as it is viewing everything solely through the prism of the interests of its own capitalist and oligarchic groups, and so on," he emphasized.

Balitsky highlighted that IAEA experts present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are not recording the sources of attacks on the facility.