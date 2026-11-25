MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow considers any attack on civilian facilities unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

"Russia certainly believes that any attacks on civilian facilities are unacceptable, no matter where they take place," he noted in response to a TASS question about a Houthi attack on a skyscraper in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

"We express solidarity with our Saudi friends as civilians suffer in those attacks and infrastructure sustains damage. We expect that the conflict in Yemen and the surrounding area will end as soon as possible," the senior Russian diplomat added.

On Tuesday, the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense reported that 11 people had been injured in a strike on a skyscraper in Riyadh’s financial district. The injured included two Saudi nationals and nine foreigners: two Indians, three Nepali citizens and four Egyptians.