Attempts to reform UN may cause it to collapse — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. West’s attempts to reform the United Nations to its taste may cause it to collapse, as was the case with the League of Nations, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"In fact, it [the United Nations] remains the most important [international] platform. But I’m worried by certain developments there, because chances are high that the UN will repeat the sad fate of its predecessor, the League of Nations," Medvedev said in an interview to the Russian media, including TASS, and to social network VKontakte users, commenting on proposed reforms of the international organization, lobbied by a number of politicians.

"The level of politicization within the UN is off-the-limit now. Attempts are constantly being made to promote the idea of reforming everything, including the Security Council, of stripping the key nations of their veto rights, which, in fact, is the result of the Second World War. If something like this happens, then, in my opinion, the UN will cease to exist, however sad this may sound," Medvedev added.