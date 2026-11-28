MELITOPOL, November 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used a UAV to attack a staff vehicle of the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital in the Zaporozhye Region, killing a nurse and a driver and injuring two other people, including the hospital’s chief physician, Nikolay Lysenko, the regional Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"A drone attacked a staff vehicle of the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital in the Zaporozhye Region. A nurse and a driver were killed in the strike. Two others sustained moderate injuries and have received the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

The ministry specified that the hospital’s chief physician, Nikolay Lysenko, was among those injured.