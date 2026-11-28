LUGANSK, November 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have attacked more than 115 ambulances since the beginning of the year, constituting a significant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Since the beginning of this year, more than 115 ambulances have already been attacked by Ukrainian militants, which constitutes a significant violation of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel.