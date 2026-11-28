LUGANSK, November 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces struck the premises of a mine in the Sverdlovsk District of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), leaving a group of miners trapped underground due to a power outage. According to the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, the miners were evacuated, and no one was injured.

"In the Sverdlovsk Municipal District, neo-Nazis struck the premises of a mine, damaging a mine transformer. The miners became trapped underground due to a power outage. An evacuation operation was carried out, and all miners were brought to the surface. Fortunately, no one was injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.