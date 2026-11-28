MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The joint Russian-Myanmar Marumex-2026 naval drills have kicked off at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Pacific Fleet’s press service reported.

"The opening ceremony of the joint Russian-Myanmar Marumex-2026 naval drills took place at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. A detachment of ships from the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in the Asian country the day before," the press service said.

The press service said that following the opening ceremony, representatives of the delegations discussed the exercise concept, the areas where the drills would be held, the composition of the forces and assets involved, and logistical support arrangements for the naval detachments.

The fleet noted that the main objective of the drills is to comprehensively develop and strengthen naval cooperation, as well as to practice ensuring the safety of civilian shipping and maritime economic activities in the waters of Southeast Asia.