MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The average share of Russian wines in the product range of specialty wine stores reached 18.7% in the Q3 of 2026, up 1.5 percentage points from the Q2, according to a joint study conducted by Roskachestvo’s Russian Wine Guide and the BLG-Service agency.

"Specialty wine stores traditionally show lower results than other retail formats, and this is understandable: a wine store’s product range may include thousands of SKUs (stock keeping units - TASS), making it objectively more difficult to meet the 20% requirement for Russian wines than, for example, in a neighborhood convenience store," the statement said.

The study also assessed the shelf placement of Russian wines and the performance of wine consultants. According to experts, when asked directly about Russian wines, consultants at all the surveyed stores were able to recommend a Russian wine from their product range, and none attempted to discourage customers from making a purchase.

"Promotional tools are used selectively: where a chain employs prominent shelf placement, entrance-area displays, and promotional offers, both product representation and the quality of category management improve. This means that rolling out these practices across the entire category will have a direct impact," the study said.