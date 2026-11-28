MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down over 300,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the start of the special military operation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s report.

"A total of 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 301,051 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,811 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,799 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 36,997 field artillery guns and mortars, and 78,193 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Russian forces struck drone assembly, storage, and launch sites, Ukrainian military airfields, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups struck energy and fuel infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, unmanned aerial vehicle assembly, storage, and launch sites, military airfields, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the ministry said.

Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 1,601 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs and a HIMARS rocket over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Air defenses shot down five guided aerial bombs, a rocket from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,601 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost around 1,100 troops over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian battlegroups’ operations in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 160 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, over 210 as a result of Battlegroup West’s operations, up to 175 in Battlegroup South’s area, over 340 in Battlegroup Center’s area, up to 190 in Battlegroup East’s area, and up to 25 in Battlegroup Dnepr’s area.