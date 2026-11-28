LUGANSK, November 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have made attacks on Russian medical workers a systematic practice, turning them into military targets, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS, emphasizing that Kiev shows its contempt for the Geneva Convention by attacking medical workers.

"Attacks and attempted attacks on medical personnel constitute a war crime and a violation of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, particularly given that Kiev has made this a systematic practice. Today, the military targets of militants controlled by the Kiev regime clearly include ambulances, medical facilities, and medical workers themselves, who, under the provisions of the Geneva Convention, cannot under any circumstances be treated as military targets. Kiev has disregarded all these norms and systematically violates them," he said.

Miroshnik described the Ukrainian armed forces’ strikes on medical workers in Russia as a criminal strategy pursued by Kiev that tramples on the norms of international humanitarian law, in an interview with TASS. "This is a criminal strategy [Ukrainian strikes on medical facilities, medical workers, and medical vehicles] pursued by Kiev in an attempt, first and foremost, to deprive civilians of even the chance of being saved. This is a criminal strategy that tramples on the norms of international humanitarian law," he said.

More than 130 medical personnel and employees of medical institutions have been injured in attacks by Ukrainian troops in Russia since the beginning of the year, Miroshnik told TASS. "According to our data, at least 115 ambulances have been attacked by Ukrainian militants since the beginning of the year, and more than 130 medical personnel and employees of medical institutions have been injured in similar attacks," he said.