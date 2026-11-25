MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian authorities are working to create a federal automated weight and dimension control system for freight transportation, which involves issuing fines only after diagnostics and recognizing obscured vehicle license plates, Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov said in the State Duma.

"Work is underway to create a federal automated weight and dimension control system. It will combine continuous monitoring of the condition and performance of automated checkpoints, issuing fines only after positive diagnostic results, accounting for the type of cargo being transported, allowing carriers to review measurement results online in their personal accounts, and intelligent recognition of obscured vehicle license plates," he said.

To preserve highways, authorities monitor weight and dimensions and install automated checkpoints for round-the-clock violation checks without human attendance. A total of 616 units have already been installed (540 on regional roads and 76 on federal highways), and there will be 732 units by 2030, the minister added.