MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan increased by 11% from January to September 2026 year-on-year to $300 mln, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two countries.

"Following a decline in the past two years, we are seeing a return to positive momentum as trade turnover increased by 11% in the first nine months of 2026 to over $300 mln," he said.

Supplies of food products account for 33% of trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan.

The conclusion of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Pakistan is expected to provide a significant boost to the development of trade ties.