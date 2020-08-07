Media: University of Edinburgh sets up international diabetes center on Hainan

HAIKOU, August 7. /TASS/. The University of Edinburgh has established an international diabetes care center on Hainan and will soon begin providing a wide range of services for the treatment and prevention of diabetes, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the new facility is located in the Boao Lecheng Special Medical Tourism Zone on the east coast of the island. It uses a number of premises (operating room, hospital wards, pharmacy and rooms with special equipment) belonging to the local modern hospital complex, however, as emphasized, "operates independently, according to its own program."

The therapy center will operate in accordance with the British medical practice and standards. Among the methods used there are genetic diagnosis of the disease, interdisciplinary analysis of the process and causes of diabetes. The list of services provided includes patient education, learning advanced medical methods in order to increase the effectiveness of the course of treatment.

Hainan's free trade zone includes the development of a number of areas, including healthcare. In order to do so, the authorities intend to actively involve advanced foreign technologies and experienced foreign specialists. That is why the Lecheng Medical Tourism Zone was established in 2013, a facility with an area of ​​20 square kilometers, with billions of dollars of investments. There are Chinese and Western medicine clinics providing world-class wellness services in the tourism zone.