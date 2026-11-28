WASHINGTON, November 28. /TASS/. US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will speak at a closed briefing for lawmakers on Ukrainian issues at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the Congress on December 1.

According to the schedule on the committee’s website, at 2:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT), a closed briefing will be held focusing on the situation in Ukraine.

Witkoff is listed as the sole speaker. The notification says that the briefing will address issues of top secrecy. Other details are not provided.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said he had spoken by phone with Witkoff and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner after the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in China.

Russia is discussing with European representatives the position they would like to take in negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.