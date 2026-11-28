MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian scientists have registered around 30 different solutions across several areas of artificial intelligence, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the AI Journey conference.

"We have artificial intelligence research centers. They have registered a large number of different software solutions - around 30 - in the fields of generative AI, large language models, narrow AI, and much more," the deputy prime minister said.

Chernyshenko emphasized the importance of these developments being rapidly transferred to the AI industry itself and incorporated into corporate operations and business solutions.