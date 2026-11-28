ISLAMABAD, November 28. /TASS/. Islamabad has expressed its intention to ensure that all necessary conditions are in place for the first container train to travel from Pakistan to Russia by the end of 2026, representative of the Russian Economic Development Ministry in Pakistan Nikita Buzanov told TASS.

"Our Pakistani partners have promised to make all the necessary arrangements for the train to travel by the end of the year. The contractual framework between RZD Logistics and Pakistan Railways is already in place," he noted. According to Buzanov, the train will travel along the International North-South Transport Corridor through Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

The launch of the project, which has been in the works for around two years, was initially scheduled for the spring of 2025 but was repeatedly postponed due to escalating tensions in the region, inadequate technical conditions along the route, and difficulties in securing sufficient cargo volumes, he explained. The parties intend to turn the pilot service into a permanent, regular service with stops in other countries and are inviting partners from third countries to join the project, the ministry representative added.

Earlier, Pakistani Energy Minister Awais Leghari announced the imminent launch of direct rail freight services with Russia.