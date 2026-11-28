MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The fortune of American entrepreneur Elon Musk increased by $39.7 billion in the last 24 hours, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, whose calculation is based on the value of companies' shares.

On Friday, SpaceX shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange rose by 4.83% to $133.59, while Tesla shares closed 5.22% higher to $400.

Over the past day, Musk’s net worth increased by 4.8% to $859 billion making him Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index’ top businessman.

On June 12, Musk became the first person on the planet whose net worth exceeded $1 trillion after trading began in the shares of SpaceX, the company he founded. On June 24, his assets shrank to $957 billion. By that time, he has been holding the status of a trillionaire for almost two weeks. In October, Musk’s net worth also exceeded $1 trillion.