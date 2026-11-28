NAIROBI, November 28. /TASS/. Armed pirates have seized a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, approximately 220 km northwest of the Somali port city of Bosaso, the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO), operating as part of the European Union’s Operation Atalanta naval mission, reported.

According to preliminary information from the center, six armed pirates boarded the vessel. The crew members took shelter in a secure compartment, and no injuries have been reported. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center also reported the seizure of the cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. According to the center, the attackers have taken control of the vessel.

The vessel’s name and nationality, as well as the number and nationalities of its crew members, have not yet been disclosed.

Vessels operating in the area have been advised to exercise heightened vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity.