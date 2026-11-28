DONETSK, November 28. /TASS/. Emergencies Ministry personnel spent nearly nine hours clearing the rubble of a private house that collapsed in Makeyevka following a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces. The bodies of four people have been recovered, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate told TASS.

"The rubble-clearing operation lasted around nine hours," the statement said. According to the ministry’s Max channel, the collapsed private house was located in the Chervonogvardeysky District and belonged to two owners.

"While clearing the rubble, Russian Emergencies Ministry personnel recovered the bodies of four victims - a 58-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl," the ministry said. It added that one residential unit had been completely destroyed in the strike, while the roof and ceiling of the other had collapsed, with personal belongings and furniture destroyed by fire across an area of 15 square meters.