MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is discussing the launch of direct air service with Malaysia, Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are negotiating the launch of air service with Malaysia," he said.

In October, the Red Wings airline informed TASS that it was considering charter flights from Moscow to the island of Langkawi in Malaysia in the summer of 2027. It was noted that the flights are to be operated in partnership with tour operators and with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia.

The airline added that it has the authorization to run flights on this route.

In May, the Russian Transport Ministry said that the launch of a charter program between Russia and Malaysia had been postponed due to the lack of a tourist flow.