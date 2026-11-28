BERLIN, November 28. /TASS/. Germany fears that the Ukrainian conflict could spread to the Baltic Sea region and has already called on Kiev to exercise restraint at various levels in recent weeks, Der Spiegel quoted sources as saying.

"The expansion of the combat zone to the Baltic Sea carries an unpredictable risk of escalating the conflict," it says.

Germany has long feared such a scenario, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told his Ukrainian counterpart Yegeny Khmara that an expansion of attacks in the region could undermine efforts to support Kiev.

Berlin fears that if Ukraine acts in the Baltic Sea, Russia’s response will be much harsher and that Moscow may accuse NATO of assisting in the strikes. The German government also believes that negative consequences similar to those that arose in the Strait of Hormuz are possible -- for instance, a significant increase in the costs of transporting goods by sea.

On November 23, Pistorius, after a meeting with Khmara in Berlin, said that the conflict should not spread to the Baltic Sea. At the same time, according to him, Kiev bears "special responsibility" for ensuring that this does not happen.