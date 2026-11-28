MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The timeline for the restoration of the Crimean bridge has been determined, and all design solutions adopted, said Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

"We are actively continuing work on the restoration of the Crimean bridge. All design solutions were adopted, the deadlines set, the responsible parties identified, and the necessary materials procured. We are working on this at full speed," he said on Max messenger.

On November 16, 17, and 19, Ukrainian attacks damaged the Crimean bridge. A criminal case was initiated for a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Criminal Code). Khusnullin previously said that the main beam of the arch bridge span had been damaged. He also said that two options for restoring the bridge are considered.