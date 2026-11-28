BERLIN, November 28. /TASS/. Germany intends to expand military-technical cooperation with Kiev significantly and introduce Ukrainian systems into the Bundeswehr, Welt am Sonntag quoted internal Defense Ministry documents as saying.

For instance, Germany plans to finance a 330 million euro production of more than 2,000 Ukrainian Bars drone missiles.

Berlin plans to use the Ukrainian Delta combat management system, a digital command post that collects information about the situation on the battlefield using data from drones, satellites, and other sources. According to the newspaper, Ukrainian instructors have allegedly been training German military personnel to use it for several months.

Germany wants to expand the involvement of Ukrainians with combat experience in training the Bundeswehr personnel.

Other projects include the joint development of a guidance system for the Neptun cruise missile, as well as the integration of Ukrainian interceptor missiles into the German air defense system and Germany’s participation in the development of the Freya missile defense project promoted by Kiev. Germany also plans to use the data obtained during the hostilities in Ukraine for application in its own artificial intelligence·based systems.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor in Europe. Since February 24, 2022, Berlin has allocated or reserved more than 45.7 billion euros for civilian aid to Kiev and about 57.8 billion euros for military aid.

Besides official channels, various private and public German organizations regularly transport humanitarian supplies to the country. The German budget for 2027 allocates nearly 12 billion euros for Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to the Kiev regime only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.