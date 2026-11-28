PETROPAVLOVSK·KAMCHATSKY, November 28. /TASS/. The magnitude of the felt earthquake in Kamchatka amounted to 6.2 with the epicenter located on land, an official at the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"The magnitude is 6.2, the epicenter is at a depth of 189 km on land. The instrumental intensity of the seismic event in the capital of Kamchatka is three points," the official said.

According to a TASS correspondent, the nighttime earthquake woke up the residents of the region. Many of them, despite the late hour and the blizzard, left their apartments and went out for safety.