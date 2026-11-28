BERLIN, November 28. /TASS/. Marcus Fronmeyer, deputy head and foreign policy expert of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the Bundestag, said he intends to meet with Russian representatives in the spring.

"I am already looking forward to going to diplomatic negotiations with Russia in the spring and representing the interests of the Germans," he wrote on X.

Fronmeyer denied media reports that resuming gas supplies from Russia had allegedly sparked disputes within the AfD.

"This is primitive propaganda, clearly driven by Germans’ fears that, with the AfD, they will again receive cheap Russian gas," the deputy wrote.

Earlier, Fronmeyer said he is looking forward to an economic forum between Russia, the United States, and Germany, which may take place in the second quarter of next year.