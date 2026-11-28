DOHA, November 28. /TASS/. Qatar’s head of government and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has discussed joint efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the emirate’s Foreign Ministry said.

"Qatar supports all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a solution [to the crisis] that guarantees freedom of navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement ensuring sustainable peace in the region," the ministry said on X.

It said the parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and recent regional developments. The diplomats paid particular attention to joint coordination of efforts to de·escalate tensions and to strengthen security and stability in the Middle East.

On November 24, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said that Qatari mediators are continuing contacts between the United States and Iran, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was put on the agenda of the negotiations. According to the International Maritime Organization, about 200 commercial vessels are still blocked in the strait’s waters.