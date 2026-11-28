MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. A NATO reconnaissance aircraft registered in the United States spent several hours in the area of the Kaliningrad Region, despite it being a Saturday, a source in the air traffic control services told TASS.

"The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft spent almost five hours in the area of the Russian region, flying in a circle, using the airspace of Poland and Lithuania, as well as sectors over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the source said.

The source said that, as a rule, the aircraft departs from the permanently based airfield in Constan·a, Romania, only on weekdays, but recently it has been increasingly spotted on weekends as well.

The last time the Bombardier ARTEMIS II flew around the Kaliningrad Region was last Tuesday. Earlier, a source in the air traffic control services told TASS that since the beginning of this year, the aircraft has appeared in the area of the Russian region more than 70 times, making its first flight on the afternoon of January 2.

As a rule, this reconnaissance aircraft flies along several routes: besides flying around the Kaliningrad Region, it also operates over the neutral waters in the southern part of the Black Sea, over the central regions of the Baltic states, with a turn near the Estonian coast of the Gulf of Finland, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea region.