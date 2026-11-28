MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian drones over the regions during the day, the Defense Ministry said.

"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT), the air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian aircraft·type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, and Kursk regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan, and the Republic of Crimea," it said.