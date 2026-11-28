LUGANSK, November 28. /TASS/. Preliminary reports indicate that three people have been killed and three others, including teenagers, injured by a drone strike on the eastern part of Lugansk, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said.

He said that Ukrainian troops carried out the strike near a shopping center in the middle of Saturday evening.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out a barbaric attack on the eastern part of Lugansk. Enemy drones struck near a shopping center, a cafe, and a pickup point in the middle of Saturday evening. According to preliminary data, three people died, and three others were injured, including minors. They were promptly taken to medical facilities," he wrote on Max messenger.

Pasechnik noted that all necessary emergency services were involved in eliminating the consequences.