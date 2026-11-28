KURSK, November 28. /TASS/. Three civilians died as a result of Ukrainian attacks on November 27 on the Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Max messenger.

"Yesterday, three civilians were killed by Ukrainian monsters. The entire Kiev regime is drenched in the blood of the defenseless residents. This will certainly have to be paid for," he wrote.

He earlier reported two deaths on November 27; on Saturday, another person died. On the evening of November 27, a Ukrainian drone struck near a railway crossing in the village of Giryi, killing a 68·year·old man. According to Khinshtein, his body was only evacuated today.