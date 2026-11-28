TEL AVIV, November 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation after head of the opposition Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, the Ynet portal quoted him as saying.

"Given the scale of the threats and the likelihood that a government might be formed that is unable to counter them, my duty as a leader is to abandon the principle that the right to lead the government belongs to the largest party, and to agree that Gadi Eisenkot should take the post of prime minister first, while I, at the initial stage, would serve as prime minister on a rotating basis," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu had previously called on Eizenkot to form a national unity cabinet, but this is the first time he stated his readiness to put him in first place as prime minister.

Netanyahu’s Likud party won the October 27 parliamentary elections taking 27 seats, while Eizenkot’s Yashar party came in second, securing 21 seats. On November 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog instructed Eizenkot to form a government after consultations with the political forces that had won seats in the Knesset, most of which recommended him for the prime minister.

From that moment on, according to the law, a 28·day countdown began - during this time, Eizenkot must secure the support of a majority of the 120 Knesset deputies to form a ruling coalition.

If he fails, the period can be extended by another 14 days. If a coalition is still not formed, the mandate to form the government will be transferred to another candidate, who will have 28 days to complete this task with no possibility of extension.