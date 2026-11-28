CAIRO, November 28. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement has criticized the technocrat committee for inability to enter the Gaza Strip.

"We call on the Palestinian technocrat committee headed by Ali Shaath to clarify what exactly prevents its members from entering Gaza and assuming their responsibilities in managing the sector," Hamas said on Telegram.

The movement also noted that it considers the inability of the post·war governance committee to enter the enclave from Egypt to be "a demonstration of the failure of the Peace Council" supposed to ensure that the technocrats could enter Gaza.

In October, Nickolay Mladenov, a high·ranking representative of the Peace Council for the Gaza Strip, like the Israeli authorities, linked the restrictions on the supply of goods to the strip to Hamas. According to Mladenov, supporters of the radicals are putting pressure on traders and carriers, demanding money from them to replenish the movement’s budget. The movement rejects these accusations.

The Committee of Technocrats, which will be responsible for managing Gaza, was formed on January 14. The following day it held its first meeting in Cairo. The administrative body consists of 12 people, and it is headed by Palestinian politician Ali Shaat. Previously, he held several high·ranking positions in the Palestinian National Authority and is considered an expert on the restoration of political and economic infrastructure.