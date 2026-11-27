ROME, November 27. /TASS/. With its attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, Ukraine has turned into an "aggressor," former Italian Senator Gianluigi Paragone wrote in an article for La Verita.

Paragone said the Ukrainian attack was not an isolated incident, arguing that it "showed a desire to bring the conflict into the Mediterranean" and gain negotiation leverage, including over Italy. "Ukraine wants to create tensions in a strategic area, and in this case Ukraine has become the aggressor," he wrote.

He said Ukraine posed a threat to Italy because the Mediterranean hosts major trade routes. Paragone noted that Vladimir Zelensky had the backing of France and the United Kingdom, whose intelligence services may have provided logistical support for the attack. The former Italian senator recalled that both countries had played a key role in the 2011 overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and sought control over the strategically important area through which energy resources are exported to Europe.

Paragone highlighted that Ukraine found itself in a difficult position in its conflict with Russia after losing White House support. He added that Zelensky’s standing was declining in military and political circles and his popularity was falling sharply amid corruption scandals involving his inner circle and his refusal to negotiate. Paragone also questioned who might be directing and manipulating Kiev’s actions.\

On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Libyan Presidential Council Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni said that by claiming responsibility for the attack, which he described as a terrorist act, Ukraine was de facto declaring war on Libya.