BUDAPEST, November 26. /TASS/. The chances of reaching an agreement on the European Union’s seven-year budget at the summit in Brussels are zero, and it is unlikely to be adopted even by Christmas, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said. He is taking part in a meeting of EU leaders in the Belgian capital.

"Negotiations are currently underway. I have just outlined Hungary’s priorities and the ‘red lines’ we will not cross to the 26 heads of state and government. Given the diametrically opposed positions expressed in the room, the chances of reaching an agreement today are practically zero, and concluding an agreement by Christmas also seems unlikely," Magyar said in a video address from Brussels during a break in the summit, broadcast by Hungarian television channels.