DOHA, November 26. /TASS/. An oil refinery in the Saudi city of Jizan came under attack by Houthis from Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement, Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said.

"The Jizan oil refinery was attacked by the terrorist Houthi group," the statement published on the alliance representative’s X account said.

The coalition command provided no information about possible casualties or material damage, but issued a warning to the rebels. "An attack on civilians and civilian facilities will prompt a decisive military response," the statement said.

Jizan is located in southwestern Saudi Arabia, near the border with Yemen. The city is home to a major oil refinery owned by state-run Saudi Aramco. Earlier, the rebels declared Saudi Arabia’s airspace a combat zone and urged civilians to stay away from Saudi airports and oil facilities.