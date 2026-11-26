VILNIUS, November 26. /TASS/. Estonia plans to reassign 160 border guards to other posts following the closure of border crossing points with Russia, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said in a written response to an inquiry from Helir-Valdor Seeder, chairman of the Fatherland party’s parliamentary faction.

"A total of 160 officials work at the Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa border crossings. They will be deployed to other border guard posts," the national public broadcaster ERR quoted the interior minister’s letter as saying.

The minister noted that "part of the freed-up resources will be directed toward strengthening surveillance of the land border and implementing compensatory measures at internal borders" of the Schengen Area. He added that the "Police and Border Guard Board is analyzing the resources needed to implement compensatory measures and will use border crossing personnel at internal borders as needed."

Estonian authorities have decided to close all border crossings with Russia effective December 1, specifying that in six months the government will assess whether to extend or lift the restrictions. Currently, there are three international border crossings operating on the border between Russia and Estonia: Narva-Ivangorod (pedestrians only), Koidula-Kunichina Gora, and Luhamaa-Shumilkino (for pedestrians and motorists).