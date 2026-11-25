MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. The United Kingdom should be involved in building a new security system in Europe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We, in Russia and Belarus, believe that the French are less aggressive than some countries, including towards Belarus and Russia. And towards Ukraine, too. You know who I mean. France could play a more peace-oriented role," he said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, according to BelTA news agency.

"And Germany, perhaps a slightly smaller one. Despite the GDP and so on. Maybe the United Kingdom should be involved in this somehow. You threw it out, or it escaped from the European Union on its own, and has no idea how to get back now."