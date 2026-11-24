BEIJING, November 24. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband have discussed Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East in a telephone conversation.

"The two sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other issues," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The conversation took place at the initiative of the British side.

The Chinese foreign minister also expressed support for the United Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 in 2027.