TEHRAN, November 24. /TASS/. Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) Ahmed Vahidi has warned that if fighting starts up again in Iran, the war will go far beyond the region to potentially spread anywhere in the world.

"As the leader of the Islamic Revolution [Mojtaba Khamenei] said, war today will no longer be confined to the region, and we may see hostilities expand to any location where necessary. Our enemies must understand that war will no longer necessarily be regional," Iranian state television quoted him as saying.

According to Vahidi, the IRGG fully controls the situation. "Our fighters are stronger than ever in defending Iran, Islam, and our beloved people," he stressed.