BELGRADE, November 24. /TASS/. Serbian Interior Ministry officers have detained the father of a 17-year-old teenager who opened fire at a technical college in the city of Kragujevac on suspicion of possessing unregistered firearms, the ministry said.

"Interior Ministry officers, acting in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kragujevac, detained S. M., born in 1977, on suspicion of committing a criminal offense involving the illegal possession and carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosives. He is suspected of possessing an unregistered firearm that his 17-year-old son allegedly used at the technical college this morning," the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, police detained the teenager who had attempted to use a firearm in the hallway of the educational institution. Two college employees were injured in the incident. No students were hurt.