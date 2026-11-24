DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. A skyscraper in Riyadh’s financial district has come under attack, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Turki al-Maliki said.

"One of the towers at the Financial Center was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack," he wrote on X, adding that relevant agencies are working at the site of the attack.

The AFP agency reported, citing eyewitnesses, that Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper housing Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was attacked on Tuesday morning. According to locals, a car equipped with a loudspeaker drove through the streets of the financial district, urging pedestrians to take shelter in a safe place.

The tower was already attacked by the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah on November 19. According to the Saudi Civil Defense, no one was hurt.