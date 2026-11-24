BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. Belgium has opened a satellite factory with an annual production capacity of up to 500 spacecraft, the Royal Palace said.

King Philippe inaugurated the Aerospacelab megafactory, according to the Royal Palace. The 20,000-square-meter facility will be Europe's largest satellite plant and the world's third-largest, with capacity to produce up to 500 satellites a year.

Its first order is for 264 satellites for the European Union's IRIS2 secure military and civilian communications system.