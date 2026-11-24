PARIS, November 24. /TASS/. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) will go to court again at the end of 2027 on charges of criminal conspiracy in the case of French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine's refusal to testify about Libyan financing of the ex-president's 2007 election campaign, RTL radio station quoting a source as saying.

According to it, the investigating judges ordered to send the case against all the accused, including Sarkozy’s wife Carla Bruni, to court. The investigation believes that Takieddine gave two interviews in November 2020 for a monetary reward, in which he retracted his previous testimony to drop charges against Sarkozy. Bruni, according to the prosecutor's office, was aware of the operation and participated in financing the services of the bailiff, who was supposed to officially record the entrepreneur's refusal to accuse Sarkozy.

Takieddine, who died on September 23, 2025, said Libya’s leader Muammar Gaddafi (1969-2011) transferred money to Sarkozy not only for the election campaign, but also for other purposes.

On September 25, 2025, Sarkozy was found guilty of complicity in a criminal group in the case of Libyan financing of the election campaign, but acquitted on charges of concealing embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. The court did not establish the fact of illegal financing of the 2007 election campaign. The ex-president was sentenced to five years in prison. He spent 21 days in the Sante prison in Paris, after which the Court of Appeal overturned the decision to detain the former head of state and placed him under judicial control.

In May 2026, the French prosecutor's office, during the appeal process, demanded that Sarkozy be sentenced to seven years in prison. The decision in this case is due on November 30.