MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Men who chose to travel to Ukraine from the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region were immediately issued military draft summonses after crossing into Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian MP Sergey Kozyr said.

"They entered Ukraine through a checkpoint in the Volyn region on the border with Belarus. And if not at the very first checkpoint, then at the second one, they were asked why they had not undergone a military medical commission," the lawmaker told the Vinnitsa-based VITA TV. "In other words, they received summonses."

In late October, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, to facilitate a humanitarian operation. The ceasefire was brokered by Melania Trump. The Russian Armed Forces halted fire in the Kherson direction at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to allow preparations for the operation. The mission was carried out on October 30, with tens of metric tons of humanitarian aid distributed to local residents. All those wishing to leave the area were given the opportunity to do so, either to other Russian regions or to Ukraine.

General mobilization was declared in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been repeatedly extended since. Initially, men aged 27 to 60 were subject to conscription, but in April 2024, the mobilization age was lowered to 25. On May 18 of the same year, a law tightening mobilization requirements came into force.

The authorities are taking all possible measures to prevent draft-age men from evading military service. Videos of forced conscription and clashes with draft officers regularly appear on Ukrainian social networks. Amid staffing shortages in the Ukrainian army, territorial recruitment officers conduct man-hunting raids in public places to round up draft-age men by force. Such incidents often result in deaths. However, even these measures have failed to address Ukraine's troop shortage. The number of desertions and unauthorized abandonment of military units continues to rise. From time to time, the possibility of mobilizing women and lowering the mobilization age is raised, although the government officially denies such plans.