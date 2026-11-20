BEIRUT, November 20. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force drones have entered airspace above the Lebanese capital and are conducting reconnaissance flights over the southern and western parts of the city, a Beirut civil defense source told TASS.

"Enemy reconnaissance drones are circling at medium altitude," the source said. "The hum of their engines has been heard over Beirut for several hours, but it is not as loud as on November 4, when drones conducted flights at low altitude, raising alarm among local residents," he added.

The source specified that the drones had been spotted over the Bourj el-Barajneh, Ghobeiry, Jnah, Hadath and Haret Hreik neighborhoods. Facilities belonging to the Shia organization Hezbollah, located in these areas, came under attack many times during military escalation.

Two civilians were killed and about 20 others, including four children, were injured, in an Israeli attack on Beirut on June 7.